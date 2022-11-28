rick and morty season 6 episode 9 release date and time on adult swim

Now that Rick and Morty Season 6 has returned to Adult Swim, fans can’t wait to watch each and every new episode. With the season’s penultimate offering right around the corner, we should expect plenty of ridiculous antics to round out all of the memorable moments of the season so far. Here is the exact release date and time you will be able to watch Rick and Morty Season 6, Episode 9.

Image: Adult Swim

Rick and Morty Season 6, Episode 9 will be released on Sunday, December 4, 2022. The time at which the episode will be available to watch, or stream, depends on where you live. Those in the US will be able to watch on Adult Swim at 8:00 p.m. PT, or 11:00 p.m. ET. UK audiences, meanwhile, can catch the episode from Monday, December 5, 2022, at 4:00 a.m. GMT through the Channel 4 streaming platform All4. Both this episode, and the Season 6 finale, are expected to follow the same release time schedule.

This new episode of Rick and Morty sees the latter receive a gift from a random stranger on the street. Elsewhere, Rick is concerned about a choice being made, but will anybody listen to the cautious approach he wishes to take?

As we know, Episode 9 will be the penultimate installment of Season 6, so we should expect plenty of drama and chaos from the titular heroes, as well as their dysfunctional family. Already confirmed to return for a seventh season, we may also be left with some jaw-dropping cliffhangers when the season wraps. Exactly what is around the corner, though, is anybody’s guess. In the usual distinct Rick and Morty style, writers have managed to keep every secret under lock and key.