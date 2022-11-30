Why is iPhone 14 Pro Sold Out Everywhere?

Because of labor protests in China, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are out of stock at many retailers. Workers at the Foxconn factory that produces the iPhone have been protesting unfavorable working conditions, which has led to 20-30% fewer shipments than forecasted.

Why is iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max Out of Stock Everywhere?

The stock of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max has remained low since the phones launched in September. While it’s common for Apple products to be hard to find the first month or two after release, by this point in the year, stock has typically caught up to demand.

However, according to MacRumors, riots and protests at the world’s largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, China, have been breaking out over the last week. Foxconn has been offering bonuses to those who will stay at the factory amid the latest COVID lockdowns and those who have complained the company isn’t fulfilling its obligations.

Foxconn has apologized for “technical errors” that prevented the bonuses from being paid out. Additionally, Apple has stepped in to ensure that Foxconn addresses employee concerns. The Shenzhen factory is also ramping up production, but it’s yet to be determined how long that’ll take to make an impact.

As of now, there’s still a four-week shipping backorder delay for those ordering from the Apple Store.