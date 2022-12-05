Modern Warfare 2 ‘Travis Rilea’ Error Fix for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox

The Modern Warfare 2 Travis Rilea error that can also be found in Warzone 2.0 is a common one. Luckily, we’ve got a fix for this general connection error that is primarily experienced by PC users on Steam, though it can appear on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One as well. So if you see a pop-up in Call of Duty that says “Connection Failed – Timed out while signing into online platform [Reason: Travis -Relia]”, just know that you’re not the only one.
How to fix Travis Rilea error in Modern Warfare 2
Since the Travis Rilea error can be due to the game’s servers or the client on your chosen platform, here’s how players should fix it:
- Check Modern Warfare II online service status on Activision’s official website. You can check the Warzone 2 online service status here as well.
- If the servers are live and you’re playing the game on Steam, restart the Steam client. Some Reddit users report that the Travis Rilea error is actually specific to the game’s Steam servers being down.
- Also restart the game itself and see if that restores your connection.
- Troubleshoot your internet connection and make sure that it’s fast enough for Modern Warfare 2 through a speed-test website.
- Reinstall Modern Warfare 2. We recommend doing this only if the other solutions don’t work.