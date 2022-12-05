Overwatch 2 MIT: Best Way to Mitigate Damage

The Overwatch 2 MIT stat is based on when players mitigate damage in Blizzard’s multiplayer shooter. Damage mitigation happens when a player prevents the damage output of an attacking opponent, typically with the use of a shield, but also through other preventative measures that reduce incoming damage. Here’s the best way to mitigate damage in OW2.

Best way to mitigate damage in Overwatch 2

The best way to mitigate damage in Overwatch 2 is to use a shield tank hero such as Reinhardt, who will block a huge amount of damage during a game in order to dramatically increase your MIT score.

There are other ways to mitigate damage outside of shield tanks, such as using Ana’s Nana Boost which reduces damage inflicted on the target player, or using Orisa’s Fortify which reduces the damage she takes. However, Reinhardt’s constant shield is far more capable of increasing your MIT score, given how his entire kit is built around using it and it can remain active for longer than any other shield in the game.

Zarya is another hero that can mitigate a ton of damage with her Particle and Projected Barriers, which place a shield bubble around her or a teammate. These can block a ton of damage, and can often be more effective at shielding than Reinhardt’s shield, given that they allow your team to engage more effectively while they are active.