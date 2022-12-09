How to Stream the Emancipation Movie With Will Smith for Free on Apple TV Plus

Following its limited release in movie theaters, Emancipation is now streaming on Apple TV Plus. Starring Will Smith, reviews from critics have been varied, while audience scores seem to agree that it is a film worth watching. Here is how you might be able to watch the movie for free on Apple TV Plus.

Can you stream and watch Emancipation with Will Smith for free on Apple TV Plus?

Imani Pullum, Will Smith, Jeremiah Friedlander, Landon Chase Dubois, Charmaine Bingwa and Jordyn McIntosh / Image: Courtesy of Apple TV+

Apple TV Plus is free for seven days to those who haven’t yet signed up to the service. After that time, it costs $6.99 per month. If you recently purchased an Apple device, you may still have an offer to claim a free trial that lasts for three months. All you have to do to see if you are eligible is sign into your Apple ID on your new Apple device, before opening the Apple TV app. Those who are able to claim the offer will be presented with the message, “Enjoy 3 Months Free.” Tap this, and you’re all set to login across other devices.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Emancipation tells the story of a man called Peter (Smith) who escapes from slavery, and must rely on his instinct to evade hunters in the swamps of Louisiana and find his freedom. Inspired by the 1863 photos of “Whipped Peter” taken during a medical examination by the Union Army, the movie predictably includes strong racial violence, and disturbing imagery.

Smith stars in Emancipation alongside Charmaine Bingwa, Ben Foster, Gilbert Owuor, Ronnie Gene Blevins, Aaron Moten, and Steven Ogg, among others. If you prefer checking out the latest films on the big screen, the movie is still available in some select theaters for a limited time.