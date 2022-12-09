How to Unlock the Chimera in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

You’ll be able to unlock the Chimera Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 when the Season 1 Reloaded update releases on December 14. Once the midseason patch goes live, you can earn the Chimera (the new version of the Honey Badger) through a weapon challenge or buy it in a store bundle.

How to get the Chimera in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

You’ll be able to unlock the Chimera in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 by completing a weapon challenge. Unfortunately, the official announcement didn’t have details on what that challenge will entail just yet, but we assume it’ll be similar to previous unlock goals.

If you don’t want to wait (or just don’t like doing challenges), the Chimera will also be available in a store bundle. More than likely, those that obtain the weapon this way will also get a skin or charm along with it. Pricing for the bundle isn’t available yet, but it’ll likely be in line with similar offerings.

The Chimera is a short-range assault rifle chambered in .300 Blackout, focusing on stealth. It has an integrated suppressor and subsonic ammo by default but still packs a punch. However, the short barrel will impact accuracy, meaning you might want to equip Overkill and pair it with a Marksman Rifle, Sniper Rifle, or LMG.