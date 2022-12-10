Death Stranding 2 Theories: Is it a Sequel or Prequel (or Both)?

Death Stranding 2 looks like it’ll be a prequel and a sequel from the reveal trailer. There are clues that point toward it being both, but it’s hard to tell what’s going on at this point. We have some theories, which we’ll explain below.

Is Death Stranding 2 a prequel?

Death Stranding 2 is likely either a partial prequel or features flashbacks. The first part of the reveal trailer shows Fragile with a baby. Sam’s daughter Lou comes to mind, but we can see that Fragile’s body isn’t aged and twisted by timefall. So, unless she was cured, this part occurred in the past.

My theory is that this scene takes place before Death Stranding, and that we’re going to find out that Higgs and Fragile’s relationship wasn’t purely professional. I think she had a child with him (or they adopted a failed BB), and when he became involved with the Homo Demens terrorist group she ran.

When she is shot and falls from the unicycle, I believe the child dies and ends up on Higgs’ beach, and that’s the true source of his false BB. We know that something similar happened with Sam when he died alongside his father. Amelie was able to bring Sam back, which started the Death Stranding. We also see what appears to be Fragile’s execution and repatriation, lending further credence to the fact that the child reverted to a BB.

Is Death Stranding a sequel?

At least part of Death Stranding 2 is a sequel. It’s obvious that the scene in the trailer with Sam takes place years after the original. The vessel used by Drawbridge (whether that’s the name of a company or the ship has yet to be discovered) is considerably more advanced than the tech we saw in the first game. Additionally, Fragile says, “It’s time for you to hit the road and start a new journey,” which clearly refers to his first trek across the former US.

Additionally, in the last part of the trailer, we see what is almost definitely Higgs in a cybernetic suit. It’s likely that being left stranded on the beach had severely negative consequences, but he survived long enough to find a way out. It appears he’s created a cult around Amelie and wears her Quipu and a mask in her likeness. He’s even grown his hair out and wears it in the same style she did.

Considering Amelie abandoned Higgs after using him, this would make sense as taking place in the future of Death Stranding. He might view taking on her image as leader of a cult based around her as some sort of blasphemy, a way to get back at her. Alternatively, he could think that he can win back her favor. Either way, he’s gone further off the deep end.