chainsaw man episode 9 english dub release date and time on crunchyroll

As Chainsaw Man nears its conclusion for those who watch with the original Japanese audio, there are still a handful of episodes left for viewers who prefer their anime with English dub. Eight episodes in, audiences are wondering exactly when Chainsaw Man Episode 9 with English dub will be available to stream and watch on Crunchyroll. Here’s what we know.

©Tatsuki Fujimoto, SHUEISHA, MAPPA

Chainsaw Man Episode 9 with English dub will be released on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. The local time at which the episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll depends entirely on where you are in the world, but it will drop at the same moment for everybody. With that in mind, here is the release time for the next installment in various time zones across the globe:

9:00 a.m. Pacific Time

10:00 a.m. Mountain Time

11:00 a.m. Central Time

12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

5:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

9:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time

The Chainsaw Man English dub cast includes some voices that will be familiar to anime fans, including Ryan Colt Levy as Denji, Suzie Yeung as Makima, Reagan Murdock as Aki, and Sarah Widenheft as Power. They really help breathe new life into the characters on screen thanks to their stellar performances, and are undoubtedly one of the reasons why this series’ English dub is so popular with fans.

As the series continues, Denji is becoming more and more distracted by members of the opposite sex. Now firm in his belief that he is falling, or has already fallen, in love with Makima, it will be interesting to see how their dynamic continues to evolve. She certainly holds all the power in the relationship, but how will she continue to pull Denji’s strings to further her own agenda?