ps5 slow download speeds 2022 increase speed

PS5 Slow Download Speeds 2022: How to Fix and Increase Speed

By Paul Tamburro

If you’re a PS5 owner suffering slow download speeds in 2022, fear not — you aren’t the only one looking to increase the speed of your PlayStation 5. There are a number of quick fixes you can deploy that should get you back in the game in no time.

Why is my PS5 download speed slow?

Slow download speeds are the result of either an issue with your internet connection, a problem with hardware such as your router, or because of several downloads taking place at once on your console.

Guide on how to improve slow PS5 download speeds

The following outlines exactly how to increase the speed of your PS5 downloads, so you can start playing your games sooner rather than later.

  1. Reset your router

    Resetting your router typically resolves internet speed issues. Many routers have a hard reset button, typically the size of a pinhole, that can be pushed for a short period of time in order to reset.

  2. Set up a wired internet connection

    Connect an ethernet cable to the back of your PS5 and run it to the ethernet port in your router. Wired internet connections are much faster than wireless, so this will improve your download speeds.

  3. Ensure you’re connected to 5G

    Go to Settings > Network > Set up internet connection, then select your registered network. Select ‘5 Ghz’ in the Wi-Fi Frequency Bands tab.

  4. Change DNS Settings

    Go to Settings > Networks > Set up internet connection, then select your registered network and Advanced Settings. Set your DNS Settings to manual, then input your region’s best primary and secondary DNS settings. Typically, this will be Google’s Public DNS servers, which are 8.8.8.8 for primary and 8.8.4.4 for secondary.

Paul Tamburro
Paul Tamburro

Paul Tamburro is the Editor-in-Chief of GameRevolution, and as such is also its final boss. In order to defeat him, you must jump on his head three times.

Share article

Upcoming Releases

Trending

Related guides