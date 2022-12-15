TikTok Nurses Fired Over ‘Ick’ Challenge, Explained

The latest Tiktok trend is the Ick Challenge but it led to four nurses being fired from a maternity hospital after they took it into the workplace. If you’re wondering how an innocuous social media challenge can lead to the loss of employment, here’s everything you need to know about how it happened.

Why were nurses fired over the Tiktok Ick Challenge?

The Tiktok Ick Challenge asks participants to explain the little things they find to be a complete turnoff in their relationship, otherwise known as the icks, and can even lead to the relationship’s complete breakdown. However, four nurses at Georgia’s Emory University labor and delivery unit icked themselves out of a job when they made a video detailing what patients do to give them the ick at work.

Emory Healthcare took a dim view of comments like “my ick is when you ask me how much the baby weighs, and it’s still in your hands” or “when the dad comes outside and asks for a paternity test right outside the room door”. In a statement, they explained how the nurses were now “former employees” because of the “disrespectful and unprofessional comments about maternity patients”.

The account that posted the video, @hanhinton, was originally deactivated before reappearing minus the offending video (and many others). Let this be a lesson!

