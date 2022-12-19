tomo chan is a girl episode 1 premiere simulcast release date on crunchyroll

The long-awaited anime adaptation of popular manga series Tomo-chan Is a Girl! is almost here. As we head into 2023, a whole slate of exciting new content is headed to Crunchyroll. Here is when the Tomo-chan Is a Girl premiere will be available to stream, and when you can watch the Episode 1 simulcast premiere.

©Fumita Yanagida, Seikaisha-Tomo-chan Is a Girl! Project

Tomo-chan Is a Girl Episode 1 will be released on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The release time for the premiere has not yet been revealed, but we should get more information from Crunchyroll in the run-up to the first simulcast’s debut.

Tomo-chan Is a Girl! originated as a four-panel manga series, written and illustrated by Fumita Yanagida. It was published in eight volumes, and tells the story of tomboy Tomo Aizawa, who has a crush on her childhood friend Junichiro Kubota. While she tries to show her love for her friend, he sees her not as a member of the opposite sex, but simply as “one of the boys.” This leads to some increasingly complicated and frustrating situations for Tomo.

The Japanese cast for the series includes Kaito Ishikawa as Junichiro, Rie Takahashi as Tomo, Kohei Amasaki as Kosuke, Rina Hidaka as Misuzu, Sally Amaki as Carol, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Tatsumi. The full English dub cast is to be announced at a later date, along with its release date. For now, we know that Lexi Nieto will voice Tomo, with Sally Amaki as Carol.

Tomo-chan Is a Girl is a part of Crunchyroll’s winter anime lineup, which also includes the return of Vinland Saga for its second season, as well as Nagatoro Season 2, Trigun Stampede, and The Misfit of Demon Academy Season 2.