Is There a Facetime App for Android?

There’s not a FaceTime app for Android. However, you can join a FaceTime call from Android, but, unfortunately, there’s no way to make one. Apple has yet to announce that FaceTime for Android is (or ever will be) in development.

Can I join a FaceTime call on Android?

While there isn’t a FaceTime Android app, there is a way to join a FaceTime call.

To join a FaceTime call on Android, follow these steps:

First, ensure that Google Chrome is downloaded to your Android device.

Ask the person who started the Facetime call to share a link by: Opening the FaceTime app. Tapping Create Link Selecting the right contact from the list. Confirming that you want to share the link.

Once you have the FaceTime link, you can click on it and open it in Chrome.

When the link loads, enter your desired display name.

Give permission to FaceTime to use your microphone and camera (if requested).

Tap Join and wait for the host to allow you into the call.

It’s important to note that while you can join FaceTime calls on Android, you can’t create them. However, some alternative apps on both iOS and Android allow you to make and receive video calls, which might work better for you if you intend to make them often.