Dark Souls: Can You Beat Seath in the First Fight in the Archives?

The first time you encounter Seath the Scaleless in Dark Souls, you can’t beat him. There is a safe place to stand in the room in The Duke’s Archives where his attacks won’t affect you. However, you can’t win even with that since he constantly heals any would. So, you have to die, but there is a way to avoid the penalties of doing so.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to kill Seath the first time you meet him in Dark Souls. During your initial run through the archives, you’ll eventually reach a fog door, and inside the room beyond is Seath. While this might seem like a typical boss fight at first, he’s invulnerable, and you’re supposed to die here. The worst part of this is that you need to be given a warning before all this happens.

Fortunately, you can equip a Ring of Sacrifice to avoid losing your souls and Humanity. Once you die, you end up in a jail cell in the Archive Prison. To get even with Seath, you must make your way back toward the beginning of the archive and find a way to the Crystal Cave, where Seath’s Primordial Crystal is located. Once you destroy it, he becomes vulnerable and you can get revenge on him.

