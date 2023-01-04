Atomic Heart Multiplayer: Does It Have Co-op or Cross-play?

Developer Mundfish initially intended to have Atomic Heart multiplayer modes, but it was one of the many features cut during the game’s development. Many are hoping co-op or cross-play functionality will be added as DLC after the game launches, so here’s everything we know about whether the game will ever have any type of multiplayer.

Does Atomic Heart have co-op multiplayer?

Atomic Heart will not have any multiplayer modes, splitscreen co-op, or online cross-play when the game launches on February 21 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC.

Game Director Robert Bagratuni told WCCFTech that multiplayer was one of the very big ideas the team had to abandon during the game’s development process. This means the game is entirely a single-player experience that focuses on “story and “the story and player experience.”

There will be four DLC packs released for Atomic Heart after launch. None of these will be multiplayer add-ons and no multiplayer content is planned for the future at the time of writing. Instead, the single-player DLCs will expand upon the two territories within the game with new complexes, labs, and challenges. There will also be completely areas added with new quests, puzzles, enemies, characters, and story.