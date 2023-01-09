How to make Green Dye in Minecraft

By Jason Faulkner

To make green Dye in Minecraft you need to place cactus and any fuel into a furnace. Once you do so, it’s just a matter of waiting for the dye to brew. Green Dye can be used in several applications and is also a component in other color dyes.

How to craft Green Dye in Minecraft

To craft green Dye in Minecraft, you need the following:

  • Cactus
  • Fuel (Coal, wood, charcoal, etc.)
  • Furnace

To make it:

  • Open the furnace window.
  • Place the Cactus in the top slot.
  • Place the fuel in the bottom slot.
  • Wait for the dye to be produced.

Green Dye is crafted at a 1:1 ratio. So, one piece of Cactus gets you one unit of dye.

What can I use Green Dye on?

Here are all the things you can do with green Dye in Minecraft:

  • Apply to sheep to dye their wool, then shear them to get green wool.
  • Combine with 4x sand and 4x gravel to make concrete powder
  • Combine with a firework star to make a fade-to-color effect
  • Dye beds, leather armor, shulker boxes, and terracotta.
  • Mix with gunpowder to make a firework star
  • Stain glass.
  • Make Green Candles
  • Use on tamed wolves or cats to dye their collars
  • Use to add patterns to banners
  • Use to change the color of text on signs.
  • Dye water in cauldrons (Bedrock)
  • Use to dye shulkers and water (Bedrock)

What Dye can I make with Green Dye?

You can craft other dyes with Green Dye in Minecraft:

  • Cyan Dye
    • Lapis Lazuli + Green Dye
    • Blue Dye + Green Dye
  • Lime Dye
    • White Dye + Green Dye
    • Bone Meal + Green Dye
