How to make Green Dye in Minecraft

To make green Dye in Minecraft you need to place cactus and any fuel into a furnace. Once you do so, it’s just a matter of waiting for the dye to brew. Green Dye can be used in several applications and is also a component in other color dyes.

How to craft Green Dye in Minecraft

To craft green Dye in Minecraft, you need the following:

Cactus

Fuel (Coal, wood, charcoal, etc.)

Furnace

To make it:

Open the furnace window.

Place the Cactus in the top slot.

Place the fuel in the bottom slot.

Wait for the dye to be produced.

Green Dye is crafted at a 1:1 ratio. So, one piece of Cactus gets you one unit of dye.

What can I use Green Dye on?

Here are all the things you can do with green Dye in Minecraft:

Apply to sheep to dye their wool, then shear them to get green wool.

Combine with 4x sand and 4x gravel to make concrete powder

Combine with a firework star to make a fade-to-color effect

Dye beds, leather armor, shulker boxes, and terracotta.

Mix with gunpowder to make a firework star

Stain glass.

Make Green Candles

Use on tamed wolves or cats to dye their collars

Use to add patterns to banners

Use to change the color of text on signs.

Dye water in cauldrons (Bedrock)

Use to dye shulkers and water (Bedrock)

What Dye can I make with Green Dye?

You can craft other dyes with Green Dye in Minecraft: