How to make Green Dye in Minecraft

To make green Dye in Minecraft you need to place cactus and any fuel into a furnace. Once you do so, it’s just a matter of waiting for the dye to brew. Green Dye can be used in several applications and is also a component in other color dyes.
How to craft Green Dye in Minecraft
To craft green Dye in Minecraft, you need the following:
- Cactus
- Fuel (Coal, wood, charcoal, etc.)
- Furnace
To make it:
- Open the furnace window.
- Place the Cactus in the top slot.
- Place the fuel in the bottom slot.
- Wait for the dye to be produced.
Green Dye is crafted at a 1:1 ratio. So, one piece of Cactus gets you one unit of dye.
What can I use Green Dye on?
Here are all the things you can do with green Dye in Minecraft:
- Apply to sheep to dye their wool, then shear them to get green wool.
- Combine with 4x sand and 4x gravel to make concrete powder
- Combine with a firework star to make a fade-to-color effect
- Dye beds, leather armor, shulker boxes, and terracotta.
- Mix with gunpowder to make a firework star
- Stain glass.
- Make Green Candles
- Use on tamed wolves or cats to dye their collars
- Use to add patterns to banners
- Use to change the color of text on signs.
- Dye water in cauldrons (Bedrock)
- Use to dye shulkers and water (Bedrock)
What Dye can I make with Green Dye?
You can craft other dyes with Green Dye in Minecraft:
- Cyan Dye
- Lapis Lazuli + Green Dye
- Blue Dye + Green Dye
- Lime Dye
- White Dye + Green Dye
- Bone Meal + Green Dye