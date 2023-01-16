Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

With Vinland Saga finally making its return for Season 2, fans are wondering exactly when they will be able to stream and watch Episode 3 on Crunchyroll. The anime show has been a long time coming, and now that it’s back with its main character Thorfinn in action, audiences wonder exactly where it will go next. Here’s what we know about when you will be able to watch the next installment of Vinland Saga Season 2.

Vinland Saga Season 2, Episode 3 will be released on Monday, January 23, 2023. The local time at which you will be able to stream and watch the episode depends entirely on where you are in the world. All Crunchyroll subscribers will however be able to press “play” at the same time. With that in mind, here is the release time in various time zones across the globe:

8:30 a.m. Pacific Time

9:30 a.m. Mountain Time

10:30 a.m. Central Time

11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

4:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

10 p.m. Indian Standard Time

As Vinland Saga isn’t based on a manga, there is no telling exactly where the story will go. It is, however, based on some historical moments and figures, so some guesses can be made as to what will happen next.

With the start of a new millennium in the southern part of the Jutland peninsula in Denmark, Thorfinn feels he has no purpose in life after seeing his enemy die. Now working for a landowner, he meets a young man called Einar who once had plans to prepare for war, but has now resigned himself to being a slave. We’re expecting to see a bond form between the two, as they find new purpose, and a reason to keep on moving forward.