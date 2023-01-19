How Old Is Sarah in The Last of Us HBO Show?

Sarah’s age in The Last of Us HBO show can be confusing, since Joel’s daughter is portrayed in the games differently than in the HBO series. Whereas Hana Hayes voices the character in the video game, actress Nico Parker plays the role of Sarah in the show. So figuring out how old Sarah is can be a bit tough, especially since the series doesn’t explicitly say what her age is.

What is Sarah’s age in The Last of Us HBO show?

Sarah is 14 years old in The Last of Us HBO show, according to the official page for her character on HBO’s website.

In the video games, Sarah is only 12 years old, so the show’s portrayal is a bit of a departure from the source material. A few other sites claim that the showrunners didn’t change Sarah’s age at all in this live-action adaptation, but that is not true given what we know now.

A likely reason that the show decided to make Sarah older is because Nico Parker herself is 18 years old. Having her play a 14-year-old would be more believable than a 12-year-old, given her height and maturity compared to the younger character model for Sarah in the video games. Aging her up a few years also makes it easier to believe that she takes care of Joel in a mothering way, making sure that he gets a balanced breakfast and all.