Forspoken Chapter 11 Portal Choice: Stay in Athia or Go Home?

In Chapter 11 of Forspoken, you’ll have to choose between two portals. One of them goes to New York City, and the other leads to the final boss. Essentially, this is you deciding which ending you want. Frey can go home to NYC or stay and be a hero.

Which portal should I choose in Chapter 11 of Forspoken?

Your decision in Chapter 11 of Forspoken will directly influence which ending you get. However, heading back to New York City is kind of a joke ending.

If you decide to head back to New York City, you’ll get a brief cutscene. In it, you’ll see Frey walking down the sidewalk with her cat, wondering where she can go since she’s still homeless. In this ending to Forspoken, she starts back at square one, and her time in Athia will have been for nothing.

Of course, you’re supposed to choose to stay in Athia and fight. Heading through the left portal will take you to the final boss and the proper conclusion to the game.

By this point in Forspoken, there’s no other choice that makes sense. Frey has built up many relationships in Athia and has a better understanding of her true connection to the world. As a result, Frey has the courage to be a hero after all.