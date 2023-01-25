Forspoken Chapter 11 choice go home or stay in Athia

Forspoken Chapter 11 Portal Choice: Stay in Athia or Go Home?

By Jason Faulkner

In Chapter 11 of Forspoken, you’ll have to choose between two portals. One of them goes to New York City, and the other leads to the final boss. Essentially, this is you deciding which ending you want. Frey can go home to NYC or stay and be a hero.

Which portal should I choose in Chapter 11 of Forspoken?

Your decision in Chapter 11 of Forspoken will directly influence which ending you get. However, heading back to New York City is kind of a joke ending.

If you decide to head back to New York City, you’ll get a brief cutscene. In it, you’ll see Frey walking down the sidewalk with her cat, wondering where she can go since she’s still homeless. In this ending to Forspoken, she starts back at square one, and her time in Athia will have been for nothing.

Of course, you’re supposed to choose to stay in Athia and fight. Heading through the left portal will take you to the final boss and the proper conclusion to the game.

By this point in Forspoken, there’s no other choice that makes sense. Frey has built up many relationships in Athia and has a better understanding of her true connection to the world. As a result, Frey has the courage to be a hero after all.

Jason Faulkner
Jason Faulkner

Jason Faulkner is the Senior Editor of Game Revolution and PlayStation LifeStyle. On a typical day, you can find him working desperately trying to get late-1990s/early-2000s PC games working at 4K and 16:9 ratio without crashing.

Share article

Upcoming Releases

Trending

Related guides