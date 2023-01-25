Where to Watch the KSI Documentary: Is It Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, or Disney Plus?

Fans of KSI are excited to watch new documentary, KSI: In Real Life. Directed by Wesley Pollitt, the movie gives behind-the-scenes access to KSI’s life as he prepares for the biggest year of his career to-date. Here is when you will be able to watch the documentary, but where will it be streaming? Will it be available on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, or elsewhere?

Is the KSI documentary streaming on Amazon Prime Video?

The KSI documentary, called KSI: In Real Life, will be available to stream on Amazon’s Prime Video platform from Thursday, January 26, 2023. It follows KSI, real name JJ Olatunji, as he reevaluates his priorities at the height of his fame. Spurred on by the breakdown of a romantic relationship, the multi-millionaire examines the cost of his success as a YouTuber, boxer, and rapper.

KSI: In Real Life was delayed from its original release window, according to an interview the social media star and influencer did with the U.K. Rolling Stone magazine in October 2022. It’s set to feature Mams Taylor, Jay Revell, Charlie Handsome, Casey Smith, and Calvin Petrie alongside the titular star.

Will KSI: In Real Life be available to stream on Netflix?

The KSI documentary will not be available to stream on Netflix. This is because the movie is being made exclusively for the Prime Video platform, so don’t expect it to arrive on this streaming rival at any point in the near, or even distant future.

Is the KSI documentary coming to Disney Plus?

KSI: In Real Life will not be available to watch on Disney Plus when it is released on January 26, 2023. Its exclusivity on the Amazon Prime Video service means that it will stay there permanently, unless an unprecedented deal is reached between the duelling streaming platforms.