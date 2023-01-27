Creator Clash 2: How to Watch and Buy Tickets For the PPV

Creator Clash 2 is just a few months away. The Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, will host some of the most recognizable stars of the online media world, as they battle it out for bragging rights at the charity boxing event. Taking place on Saturday, April 15, 2023, here is how you can stream and watch the PPV, and buy tickets for the event if you want to watch it live and in person.

How to buy tickets for Creator Clash 2 event and PPV

Creator Clash 2 tickets are now available on Ticketmaster. Prices start as low as $30, and go all the way up to $500. Upper Bowl tickets are $30, with Middle Bowl tickets priced at $45, Lower Bowl tickets costing $55, and the floor seats coming in at $250-$500, all before taxes and fees. You can find more ticket information at thecreatorclash.com.

If you can’t make it in person, the event will also be streamed live on pay-per-view (PPV). Early Bird PPV tickets are available until February 3, priced at $19.99. After this, they rise to $24.99 if you book the PPV in advance, and those who pay on the day of the show will be set back $34.99. Those who book an Early Bird PPV ticket will also get a free “trinket,” otherwise known as a keychain. Unlike the first Creator Clash, the full event won’t be uploaded to YouTube for free after a week.

All profits from Creator Clash 2 will go to various charities. The sophomore event will bring back some familiar faces who took part in the first Creator Clash, while also including some fresh faces putting it all on the line inside the boxing ring. Myth, Alanah Pearce, Marisha Ray, and Jarvis Johnson are among some of the new contenders. Meanwhile, founder iDubbbz will be facing off against Alex Wassabi in the Main Event.