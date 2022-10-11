Splatoon 3 Amiibo Release Date Revealed and They Unlock Special Gear

The Splatoon 3 Amiibo release date has been revealed by Nintendo, with three new collectibles making their way to store shelves and online retailers later this year.

Nintendo announced the release date on Twitter today, revealing that a yellow Inkling, blue Octoling, and Smallfry would be available to purchase, with each collectible providing special in-game gear that players can unlock by tapping them on their Nintendo Switch’s controller.

The three brand-new Splatoon 3 Amiibo will be released on November 11, 2022.

In a tweet posted by Nintendo, it was revealed that by tapping the Amiibo on a compatible Nintendo Switch controller, players will unlock “special in-game gear.” The gear shown in the video alongside the announcement included a karate Gi, a trench coat, and a Mad Max-esque raider helmet and outfit. A particular highlight is the fishbone hanging out of the Inkling’s mouth.

The announcement video can be viewed below:

Three fresh new #amiibo arrive on 11/11!

Tap them on a compatible Nintendo Switch controller and they’ll unlock special in-game gear for #Splatoon3. pic.twitter.com/JCBCB7uO08 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 11, 2022

The Splatoon 3 Amiibo have yet to be made available for pre-order on the likes of Amazon, though players shouldn’t have to wait for long until they go live.

This is the first batch of Splatoon 3-related Amiibo, though collectors should anticipate a bunch more being released further down the line. The third-person shooter’s predecessor receive a slew of Amiibo post-launch, with 16 being released in total including Callie, Marie, Pearl, and Marina. This means that we’re likely to see Amiibo of Splatoon 3’s hosts Shiver, Frye, and Big Man further down the line.