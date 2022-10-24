Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Trailer Reveals Kang the Conqueror

At last, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer is here. Aside from giving fans their first look at the next MCU movie after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it also teases the next Thanos-level threat. The Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) was first introduced in the Loki Disney Plus series and is set to make his explosive debut in February 2023.

Marvel’s Kang the Conqueror arrives in the Ant-Man 3 trailer

The first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania official trailer is below and it shows a surprising amount of the movie, including the plot, a good look at the villain Kang the Conqueror, and a surprise appearance by acting legend Bill Murray in an undisclosed role.

This February, enter the Quantum Realm.



Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #AntManAndTheWasp: Quantumania, only in theaters February 17, 2023. pic.twitter.com/khMIIQdbqA — Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (@AntMan) October 24, 2022

The third Ant-Man movie seems to revolve around Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) trying to get his life back together following the time jump in Avengers: Endgame. This is complicated by people not knowing who he is (“thank you, Spider-Man!”) and his daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) seemingly inventing a radio transmitter to communicate with the Quantum Realm — where Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) was trapped for many years.

Janet warns them to shut off the beacon but the group is pulled into the Quantum Realm, which is almost like an alien world. It was already announced that Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) would be the villain, following the death of his more reasonable counterpart ‘He Who Remains’ in Loki season 1. The trailer reveals the time-traveling villain Kang in his full suit, straight from the comics, and he has an offer to make Scott. The nature of this offer isn’t revealed, but Scott doesn’t look too pleased about it.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has a release date of February 17, 2023, and will be the first movie in the MCU Phase 5.