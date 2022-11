Xbox November 2022 Releases: Every Game Release Date This Month

We’re heading into the busy holiday season and there’s a steady stream of games coming to Xbox consoles. There’s quite a list of games due to be released on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One over the coming weeks, with those release dates starting as early as today, November 1. Here is a list of all of those games coming to Xbox consoles throughout November 2022.

There are 40 games coming to Xbox Series X|S and 37 titles heading to Xbox One over the next four weeks, although there are likely to be more surprises coming from the ID@Xbox team too. Highlights include WRC Generations, Football Manager 23, Sonic Frontiers, Pentiment, Goat Simulator 3, The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me, and Need for Speed Unbound. Here are all of the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One games currently due to be released throughout the month of November 2022:

Xbox Series X|S Games

Lonesome Village (November 1)

Missile Command: Recharged (November 1)

Hatup (November 2)

Shatter Remastered Deluxe (November 2)

Die By The Blade (November 3)

Endling – Extinction is Forever (November 3)

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever (November 3)

The Chant (November 3)

The Entropy Centre (November 3)

The Samurai Collection (November 3)

WRC Generations (November 3)

Yuppie Psycho (November 3)

7 Days of Rose (November 4)

Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion (November 4)

CounterAttack (November 4)

Silver Nornir (November 4)

Tanuki Sunset (November 4)

Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising (November 8)

Football Manager 23 (November 8)

Sonic Frontiers (November 8)

Police Simulator: Patrol Officer (November 10)

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration (November 11)

Paper Flight – Speed Rush (November 11)

Saint Kotar (November 14)

Garfield Lasagna Party (November 15)

Let’s Sing 2023 (November 15)

Pentiment (November 15)

Somerville (November 15)

Syberia: The World Before (November 15)

Super Chicken Jumper (November 16)

Goat Simulator 3 (November 17)

Heidelberg 1693 (November 18)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me (November 18)

Evil West (November 22)

Gungrave G.O.R.E (November 22)

Just Dance 2023 (November 22)

Finding the Soul Orb (November 23)

Need for Speed Unbound (November 29)

The Knight Witch (November 29)

Until The Last Plane (November 30)

Xbox One Games