Xbox December 2022 Releases: Every Game Release Date This Month

The holiday season is fast approaching and this means the number of Xbox December 2022 new games is lower than previous months. Many will likely have made use of the Black Friday sales to pick up their holiday gaming, but there are still plenty of Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One games worth considering. Here is a list of all of those games coming to Xbox consoles throughout the final month of 2022.

Xbox Series X|S Games

Gundam Evolution (December 1)

Broken Universe: Tower Defense (December 2)

Intrepid Izzy (December 2)

Marvel’s Midnight Suns (December 2)

Need for Speed Unbound standard edition (December 2)

Ship Graveyard Simulator (December 2)

The Callisto Protocol (December 2)

The Knight Witch (December 2)

Divine Knockout (December 6)

Firefighting Simulator – The Squad (December 6)

Hello Neighbor 2 (December 6)

Hindsight (December 6)

Swordship (December 6)

Bot Gaiden (December 7)

Dobo’s Heroes (December 7)

The Rumble Fish 2 (December 8)

Afterglitch (December 9)

She Wants Me Dead (December 9)

Terror of Hemasaurus (December 9)

Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion (December 13)

High on Life (December 13)

Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance (December 14)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition (December 14)

Cassiodora (December 15)

Aery – Path of Corruption (December 16)

Reky (December 16)

Xbox One Games

Elevator Action Returns S-tribute (December 1)

Gundam Evolution (December 1)

Intrepid Izzy (December 2)

Ship Graveyard Simulator (December 2)

The Callisto Protocol (December 2)

The Knight Witch (December 2)

Divine Knockout (December 6)

Firefighting Simulator – The Squad (December 6)

Hello Neighbor 2 (December 6)

Hindsight (December 6)

Swordship (December 6)

Bot Gaiden (December 7)

Dobo’s Heroes (December 7)

The Rumble Fish 2 (December 8)

Afterglitch (December 9)

She Wants Me Dead (December 9)

Terror of Hemasaurus (December 9)

Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion (December 13)

High on Life (December 13)

Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance (December 14)

Akai Katana Shin (December 15)

Cassiodora (December 15)

Aery – Path of Corruption (December 16)

Reky (December 16)

There are 26 games coming to Xbox Series X|S and 24 titles heading to Xbox One over the first half of the month, with a bit of a drought taking place at the end of the year. Although there are likely to be more surprises coming from the ID@Xbox team too, the current highlights include Gundam Evolution, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, The Callisto Protocol, Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion, High on Life, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition for Xbox Series X|S.