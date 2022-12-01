Xbox Game Pass: Here’s The Full List of Games for December 2022

Xbox Game Pass is making sure Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One players have plenty to do over the holiday season even if they don’t buy any new games. So you can start to plan your gaming for this month, December 2022, we have a list of all of the Xbox Game Pass games currently on the service as well as those expected to come and go soon.
Xbox Game Pass Games List for December 2022
- 7 Days to Die
- A Memoir Blue
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- A Way Out (EA Play)
- Alice: Madness Returns
- Alien Isolation
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite (leaving December 15)
- Amnesia: Collection
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- Among Us
- Anthem (EA Play)
- Anvil: Vault Breaker (Game Preview)
- Aragami 2
- Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition
- Army of Two (EA Play)
- As Dusk Falls
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Astroneer
- Back 4 Blood
- Banjo Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Tooie
- Batman Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1943 (EA Play)
- Battlefield 3 (EA Play)
- Battlefield 4 (EA Play)
- Battlefield Bad Company (EA Play)
- Battlefield Bad Company 2 (EA Play)
- Battlefield 1 (EA Play)
- Battlefield 2042 (EA Play)
- Battlefield Hardline (EA Play)
- Battlefield V (EA Play)
- Battletoads
- Beacon Pines
- Before We Leave
- Bejeweled 2 (EA Play)
- Bejeweled 3 (EA Play)
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Besiege (Game Preview)
- Black Desert
- Black (EA Play)
- Bleeding Edge
- Blinx: The Time Sweeper
- Breathedge (leaving December 15)
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Broken Age
- Brutal Legend
- Bugsnax
- Burnout Paradise Remastered (EA Play)
- Chained Echoes (available December 8)
- Chinatown Detective Agency
- Chivalry 2
- Chorus
- Cities: Skylines
- Citizen Sleeper
- ClusterTruck
- Coffee Talk
- Commandoes 3 – HD Remaster
- Conan Exiles
- Contrast
- Cooking Simulator
- Costume Quest
- Costume Quest 2
- Crackdown 3
- Cricket 22
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
- CrossfireX
- Crown Trick
- Crusader Kings 3
- Crysis (EA Play)
- Crysis 2 (EA Play)
- Crysis 3 (EA Play)
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition
- Dante’s Inferno (EA Play)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- DayZ
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Dead Space (EA Play)
- Dead Space 2 (EA Play)
- Dead Space 3 (EA Play)
- Dead Space Ignition (EA Play)
- Death’s Door
- Deathloop
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descenders
- Despot’s Game
- Destroy All Humans!
- Dicey Dungeons
- Dirt 5 (EA Play)
- Dirt Rally 2.0 (EA Play)
- Disc Room
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Dishonored 2
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Disneyland Adventures
- DJMax Respect V
- Donut County
- DOOM (2016)
- DOOM (1993)
- DOOM 3
- DOOM 64
- DOOM Eternal
- DOOM II
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dragon Age: Origins (EA Play)
- Dragon Age 2 (EA Play)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition (EA Play)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (leaving December 15)
- Dreamscaper
- EA Sports Rory McIlroy PGA Tour (EA Play) (leaving December 15)
- EA Sports UFC 3 (EA Play)
- Eastward
- Edge of Eternity
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Embr
- Empire of Sin
- Escape Academy
- Evil Genius 2
- Eville
- Exo One
- F1 2020 (EA Play)
- F1 2021 (EA Play)
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable II
- Fable 3
- Fallout 3
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Far Cry 5
- Far: Changing Tides
- Farming Simulator 22
- Fe (EA Play)
- Feeding Frenzy (EA Play)
- Feeding Frenzy 2 (EA Play)
- FIFA 21 (EA Play)
- FIFA 22 (EA Play)
- Fight Night Champion (EA Play)
- Firewatch (leaving December 15)
- Floppy Knights
- Football Manager 2023 Xbox Edition
- For Honor: Marching Fire Edition
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Horizon 5
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Fuzion Frenzy
- Gang Beasts
- Garden Story
- Gears 5
- Gears of War
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Gears of War 4
- Gears Tactics
- Generation Zero
- Genesis Noir
- Ghost Song
- Goat Simulator
- Golf with Your Friends
- Gorogoa
- Grid (EA Play)
- GRID Legends (EA Play)
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Grounded
- Gunfire Reborn
- Gungrave G.O.R.E.
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo: Infinite
- Halo Wars: Definite Edition
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Hardspace Shipbreaker
- Heavy Weapon (EA Play)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor 2 (available December 6)
- High on Life (available December 13)
- Hitman Trilogy
- Hollow Knight
- Hot Wheels Unleashed (available December 15)
- House Flipper
- Human Fall Flat
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
- Immortality
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising
- Infernax
- Injustice 2
- Inside
- Insurgency Sandstorm
- It Takes Two (EA Play)
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Kameo
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Kill It with Fire
- Killer Instinct Definitive Edition
- Kraken Academy!!
- Lake (leaving December 15)
- Lapin (Game Preview)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (available December 6)
- Let’s Build a Zoo
- Life Is Strange: True Colors
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
- Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Loot River
- Lost In Random (EA Play)
- Madden NFL 21 (EA Play)
- Madden NFL 22 (EA Play)
- Maneater
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2 (EA Play)
- Mass Effect 3 (EA Play)
- Mass Effect Andromeda (EA Play)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition (EA Play)
- Matchpoint – Tennis Championships
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Medal of Honor Airborne (EA Play)
- Medieval Dynasty
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Midnight Fight Express
- Minecraft
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Minecraft Preview
- Mirror’s Edge (EA Play)
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst (EA Play)
- MLB The Show 22
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Moonglow Bay
- Moonlighter
- Moonscars
- Mortal Kombat 11
- MotoGP 22
- My Friend Pedro
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- My Time at Portia
- Naraka Bladepoint
- NBA Live 19 (EA Play)
- Need for Speed Rivals (EA Play)
- Need for Speed (EA Play)
- Need for Speed Heat (EA Play)
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (EA Play)
- Need for Speed Payback (EA Play)
- Neon Abyss
- Neoverse (leaving December 15)
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- NHL 21 (EA Play)
- NHL 22 (EA Play)
- NHL 94 Rewind (EA Play)
- Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
- Ninja Gaiden 3: Razer’s Edge
- Ninja Gaiden Σ
- Ninja Gaiden Σ2
- Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
- No Man’s Sky
- Nobody Saves the World
- NORCO
- Nuclear Throne
- Octopath Traveler
- Olija
- Omori
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 (leaving December 15)
- OPUS: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outer Wilds
- Outriders
- Overcooked! 2
- Pac-Man Museum+
- Paradise Killer
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- PAW Patrol: Grand Prix
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Peggle (EA Play)
- Peggle 2 (EA Play)
- Pentiment
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Persona 5 Royal
- Phantom Abyss (Game Preview)
- Phoenix Point
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition
- Plants vs Zombies (EA Play)
- Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare (EA Play)
- Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2 (EA Play)
- Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (EA Play)
- Potion Craft (available December 13)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Power Wash Simulator
- Prey
- Prodeus
- Psychonauts
- Psychonauts 2
- Pupperazzi
- Quake
- Quantum Break
- Race With Ryan (leaving December 15)
- Rage
- Rage 2
- Rainbow Billy: The Curse of Leviathan (available December 15)
- Rare Replay
- Recompile
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (leaving December 15)
- ReCore Definitive Edition
- Research and Destroy
- Return to Monkey Island
- Road 96
- Rocket Arena (EA Play)
- Rubber Bandits
- Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
- Ryse: Son of Rome Legendary Edition
- Scarlet Nexus
- Scorn
- Screamride
- Sea of Solitude (EA Play)
- Sea of Thieves
- Secret Neighbor
- Serious Sam 4
- Shadowrun Dragonfall: Director’s Cut
- Shadowrun Hong Kong: Extended Edition
- Shadowrun Returns
- Shredders
- Signalis
- Skate (EA Play)
- Skate 3 (EA Play)
- Skul: The Hero Slayer
- Slay The Spire
- Slime Rancher 2 (Game Preview)
- Sniper Elite 5
- SnowRunner
- Soccer Story
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- SOMA
- Somerville
- Spacelines from the Far Out
- Spelunky 2
- SpiderHeck
- SSX (EA Play)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order (EA Play)
- Star Wars Battlefront (EA Play)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 (EA Play)
- Star Wars Squadrons (EA Play)
- Stardew Valley
- State of Decay: Year-One
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Sunset Overdrive
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Superliminal
- Surgeon Simulator 2
- Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Tell Me Why – Chapters 1-3
- Telling Lies
- Terraria
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Anacrusis (Game Preview)
- The Ascent
- The Bard’s Tale Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Gunk
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
- The Legend of Tianding
- The Long Dark
- The Outer Worlds
- The Pedestrian
- The Riftbreaker
- The Sims 4 (EA Play)
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: Michonne
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season
- theHunter: Call of The Wild
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Tinykin
- Titanfall 2 (EA Play)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Townscaper
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 3
- Transformers: Battlegrounds (leaving December 15)
- Trek to Yomi
- Tropico 6
- TUNIC
- Turbo Golf Racing (Game Preview)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Two Point Campus
- UFC 4 (EA Play)
- Umurangi Generation Special Edition
- Undertale
- Unpacking
- Unravel (EA Play)
- Unravel Two (EA Play)
- Unsouled
- Vampire Survivors
- Viva Pinata
- Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Wasteland 3
- Wasteland Remastered
- Watch Dogs 2
- We Happy Few
- Weird West
- Windjammers 2
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Worms W.M.D.
- Wreckfest
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- You Suck at Parking
- Young Souls
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zoo Tycoon Ultimate Animal Collection
- Zuma (EA Play)
- Zuma’s Revenge! (EA Play)
As highlighted in the list above, Microsoft has already announced the new Xbox Game Pass games arriving during the first wave of December 2022. These include the day one releases of Chained Echoes, Hello Neighbor 2, and High on Life, as well as Hot Wheels Unleashed and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The games for the second half of December are yet to be announced.
Unfortunately, the new month also sees quite a few games preparing to leave the service. These include Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, and Rory McIlroy PGA Tour.