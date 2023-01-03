Nintendo Switch January 2023 Releases: Every Game Release Date This Month

Entering into a new year understandably quietens down the game schedule as most developers come back from holiday, so there are fewer Nintendo Switch new games to be found in January 2023. There are 62 new games that we know about so far, although there are likely to be plenty of surprises throughout the month too. Here is a list of those titles coming to Nintendo Switch throughout the first month of 2023.

All Nintendo Switch January 2023 new games

Journey to the Blue Mountain (January 1)

12 Labours of Hercules VI: Race for Olympus (January 2)

Animal Golf: Battle Race (January 2)

Blacksmith Forger (January 2)

Crypto Mining Simulator: Ultimate Trading Strategy (January 2)

Crystorld (January 2)

Easy Red 2: Stalingrad (January 2)

Gravity Thrust (January 2)

Guntech 2 (January 2)

HEROish (January 2)

New Yuck Threats (January 2)

Pixel Boy: Lost In The Castle (January 2)

Sinsonasty Mangles (January 2)

Tuk Tuk Extreme (January 2)

Vampire Slayer: The Resurrection (January 2)

Extreme Snowboard (January 4)

Grammarian Ltd (January 4)

Age of Heroes: The Beginning (January 5)

AlphaLink (January 5)

Hollow World: Dark Knight (January 5)

Lost Snowmen (January 5)

Maximus 2 (January 5)

Pixel Game Maker Series Pearl vs. Grey (January 5)

Slots Royal: 777 Casino Games (January 5)

Tumbleweed Destiny (January 5)

World War Battle Heroes Field Armies Call of Prison Duty Simulator (January 5)

Dwerve (January 6)

Neon Souls (January 6)

Flipped On (January 9)

Scrap Riders (January 9)

Lost Dream Stars (January 10)

Children of Silentown (January 11)

Breakers Collection (January 12)

Chasing Static (January 12)

Drago Noka (January 12)

Kids Party Checkers (January 12)

Lone Ruin (January 12)

Suhoshin (January 12)

Terror of Hemasaurus (January 12)

Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider (January 12)

Dragon Fury (January 13)

Dusk ’82 (January 13)

Memorrha (January 13)

Onion Assault (January 17)

Wings of Bluestar (January 18)

A Space for the Unbound (January 19)

Graze Counter GM (January 19)

NeverAwake (January 19)

Persona 3 Portable (January 19)

Persona 4 Golden (January 19)

Rubber Bandits (January 19)

Smilemo (January 19)

Void Prison (January 19)

Fire Emblem Engage (January 20)

OmegaBot (January 20)

Peachy Boy (January 20)

Risen (January 24)

Mars Base (January 26)

Oddballers (January 26)

Startup Company: Console Edition (January 26)

ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree (January 27)

SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake (January 31)

There are plenty of games to watch for throughout the next four weeks, although some of them would likely be considered shovelware more than anything else. With that in mind, the highlights include Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, Fire Emblem Engage, Risen, Oddballers, and SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake.