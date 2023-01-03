Kid Icarus Uprising Remake Rumored After Bandai x Nintendo Job Listing

Speculation of a Kid Icarus Uprising Remake has been sparked by a recent job listing by Bandai Namco for a new Nintendo game. The listing describes the game as a “3D action game project commissioned by Nintendo,” which is rather vague but coincides with other Bandai Namco job listings posted in April 2022.

New Bandai Namco Nintendo game could be Star Fox remake too

The new job posting for a “3D Action Game/Game Designer” doesn’t provide many details on this upcoming game, but fans have some theories. In addition to a possible Kid Icarus Uprising Remake, some users on Reddit also think that a Star Fox HD remaster or remake could be what Bandai Namco and Nintendo could be making. One user humorously guesses that the developer is working on a new Ice Climber game.

That said, many believe that Bandai Namco’s project is actually a Kid Icarus Uprising remake. This is due to a strange tease by the game’s original director Masahiro Sakurai (who says he’s “semi-retired” by the way) from November 2022, where he specifically asks in a YouTube video about how nice it would be to have “Kid Icarus: Uprising on a home console.” Sakurai then suspiciously mentions, “I wonder if someone out there will ever port it?”

Bandai Namco has worked on past Nintendo games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart Tour, and Mario Sports Superstars. Kid Icarus: Uprising for 3DS was created by now-defunct studio Project Sora.