Christmas Gaming Gift Ideas: Best Christmas Presents for Gamers (2022)

Hunting down the perfect Christmas gaming gift can be tough. Thankfully, we at GR live and breathe video games, meaning we’ve got the expertise and experience available to recommend the best Christmas present for Gamers in 2022. Whether you’re looking for the perfect console, the best game to buy, or some must-have accessories, here are some perfect gaming gift ideas for Christmas 2022.
Best games console to buy for Christmas 2022
There’s a surprise contender in the best games console recommendations for Christmas 2022, going up against the likes of Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo:
Xbox Series X|S
The main highlight of the Xbox Series X|S is how well it pairs with the Xbox Game Pass, a subscription service that offers fantastic value when it comes to accessing the latest and greatest games, in addition to a wide variety of older titles.
PS5
With stock levels improving, the PS5 is easier to recommend for Christmas 2022.
The PS5 has many exclusives which can’t be played on other systems.
Nintendo Switch
The Nintendo Switch remains a great Christmas gift. For 2022, there are three models available: the standard Nintendo Switch, the portable-only Nintendo Switch Lite, and the flagship Nintendo Switch OLED.
Steam Deck
I’d classify the Steam Deck as a console. It’s like a more powerful Nintendo Switch has access to the enormous library of Steam games.
Best games to buy as Christmas 2022 gifts
The following games would make great Christmas 2022 gifts for gamers:
- Elden Ring (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- God of War Ragnarok (PS5, PS4)
- Horizon Forbidden West (PS5, PS4)
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Switch)
- Gran Turismo 7 (PS5, PS4)
- Ghostwire Tokyo (PS5, PC)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Splatoon 3 (Switch)
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (Switch)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Need for Speed: Unbound (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
Best gaming accessories for Christmas 2022
After reviewing and using a whole lot of them during the year, here are our top picks for the best gaming accessories for Christmas 2022:
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless – The best wireless gaming headset around.
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro – And this is the best wired gaming headset.
- HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless – Fantastic gaming headset with plenty of battery life.
- Fnatic React Gaming Headset – Great bang for your buck without major compromise.
- Skullcandy X Street Fighter PLYR Headset – That classic Street Fighter style.
- HyperX Cloud Mix Buds – For those who prefer earphones.
- Treblab Z2 Headphones – For on-the-go gamers and media consumers.
- Fnatic MiniStreak Silent Edition Keyboard – Silent but deadly for competitive gamers.
- SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless Keyboard – Our wireless winner.
- Logitech G502 X Mouse – The king of gaming mice has returned.
- SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless Mouse – For MOBA fans.
- HyperX Pulsefire Haste Mouse – Fantastic value.
- Private Label Gym Bag – A stylish way to transport your game console.
- HyperX Armada 25 Gaming Monitor – Push the frame rates higher.
- Viotek GFI24CBA Gaming Monitor – Great value panel with must-have features.
- NZXT Canvas 27Q Gaming Monitor – A solid performer that also comes in white.
- Insta360 Link – The most impressive webcam I tested this year.
- HyperX QuadCast S White Microphone – The go-to mid-range mic recommendation.
- Grid Studio Retro Gaming Art – Turning old gaming tech into art.
- Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight Sim System – For the high-flying virtual pilots.