WalkingPad A1 Pro Review

The WalkingPad A1 Pro has been a game-changer in my office setup, joining forces with my standing desk to deliver healthier habits that have made a big difference to my mental and physical well-being. For those considering a compact treadmill on their journey to a healthier working-from-home setup, the WalkingPad A1 Pro boasts many fantastic features.

Get it unboxed

Coming in at 28 KG, the WalkingPad A1 Pro isn’t exactly light and I’d recommend getting another person to help unbox it for you to avoid any mishaps while removing the packaging. This unit is heavy, but not so heavy as to limit its use to a single room. Wheels on the base allow it to be rolled around and, provided you’re very careful, lifting it up and downstairs is possible.

Inside the box is the WalkingPad itself, remote control with a wrist lanyard, an Allen wrench, a power cord, and lubricant. Users are advised to lube the belt every three months to maintain smooth movement.

I opted for the A1 Pro because its unfolded length is just over 1.4 meters, making it a perfect fit for my 1.5-meter-wide office. It slid under my standing desk without issue and the folded height of just 129 mm means I can tuck it under the bed when it’s not in use. For those with limited storage, the compact size of the A1 Pro is a huge benefit.

Aesthetically, the A1 Pro sort of looks like a large-scale flip phone. It looks modern and feels as though it’s solidly built, which is a plus when users are planning on walking on top of it for thousands upon thousands of steps.

All you need

Once unfolded and powered on, it’s time to get acquainted with the WalkingPad A1 Pro’s various settings. Using either the included remote control or companion app, users can choose either “Automatic” or “Manual.” Automatic uses the A1 Pro’s three zones to detect where the user’s feet are. If they are towards the back, the speed will be reduced, and if they are near the front, the speed will increase. Staying in the middle of the WalkingPad will keep the speed constant. Manual relies on the user to set the speed themselves.

I find it easiest to use the Manual mode, as then I don’t have to worry about foot placement. I can also make sure that I am hitting my step targets by keeping the speed relatively high. Allowing for speeds up to 6 kph, the A1 Pro can reach a quick walking speed. For walking while working, I found 3-4 kph to be optimal.

The current speed, time, step count, and other information is displayed clearly on the LED panel. Users can pick and choose what appears using the app, which is a nice touch. The display is easy to read under very bright lighting, making it ideal for office setups.

The low noise also makes it viable for shared spaces, as it’s surprisingly quiet even at faster speeds. My partner reported that it couldn’t be heard through walls and only the slight thud of my footsteps came through to the floor below. (Note: I’m 100 kg and not known for my light feet!)

A game-changer

I quickly got used to walking while working. There has been no motion sickness while reading or any other issues that I thought might potentially crop up. Honestly, it’s been an absolute pleasure to use the WalkingPad A1 Pro and I feel that walking while working somehow makes me even more productive!

For those looking to achieve a high daily step count or complete those Apple Circles, the A1 Pro is like a cheat code. I never thought my most active day in years would occur on a work day!

As you can see from my Apple Watch recording above, I broke 40,000 steps and traveled over 40 KM. Over 3,000 kcals were burned, just from regular low-intensity walking! Honestly, I was blown away by the stats, as while my legs certainly felt tired after 10+ hours on my feet, I never dreamed that I had walked that far.

I’ve found using the WalkingPad for half of my day to work best, as that allows me time to recover from gym visits and running. I’ve also found it excellent for supplementing existing workout schedules, in addition to assisting with recovery from demanding race events or injuries.

A1 Pro under desk treadmill review unit was provided by WalkingPad.

Final Verdict Currently available for $599 on Amazon (and $650 on WalkingPad’s official site), the A1 Pro is clearly a more premium product with a price tag to match. However, for those willing to use it on the daily, it’s a simple yet effective way of making a sedentary profession much healthier. I’ll never go back!