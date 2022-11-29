Super Mario Bros. Movie Second Trailer

Super Mario Bros Movie Second Trailer is Full of New Details

By Jason Faulkner

The second Super Mario Bros Movie trailer dropped, and it’s full of new details about the movie. Not only did it reveal more characters, but it also gave us a bit of background about what to expect from the story. But, most importantly, it gave us more confidence in the movie after the mixed reception of the first trailer.

The Super Mario Bros Movie is full of references to various game series

We’ve put together a small list of observations we’ve made about the new Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer.

Super Mario Bros. Movie Second Trailer DK

Donkey Kong and Mario start off as foes for whatever reason. The two meet in a coliseum that is styled similarly to the playfield in the original DK game.

Super Mario Bros. Movie Second Trailer enemies

In the scene at Bowser’s Castle, we can see that many familiar foes are making a return, like:

  • Koopa Troopas
  • Goombas
  • Shy Guys
  • Bob-ombs
  • Piranha Plants
  • Bullet Bills
  • Cheep Cheeps
Super Mario Bros. Movie Second Trailer Peach

We got to see the official reveal of Princess Peach. She dons her iconic royal dress, but it looks like she’ll change into something a bit more practical for racing and combat.

Super Mario Bros. Movie Second Trailer Tanooki

There are also a few power-ups used in the movie. For example, we saw Tanooki Mario and Peach using a Fire Flower. However, the most common transformation, the Super Mushroom, has yet to be revealed.

Super Mario Bros. Movie Second Trailer Yoshi

YOSHIS!!!!

Super Mario Bros. Movie Second Trailer Mario Kart

Mario and his pals will take to the track at some point in the movie. The trailer showed the crew racing down Rainbow Road.

