Remedy Confirms Control 2 is Coming, But Release Date is a Ways Off

Remedy Entertainment officially announced Control 2 is in development. Once again, the studio is partnering with 505 Games to co-develop and co-publish. While we knew the studio had plans for multiple Control follow-ups, this is the first time that Remedy has confirmed that one of them will be a sequel to the original game.

Control sequel likely years away

Formerly known as Codename Hero, the sequel to 2019’s Control is still in the concept stages, but at least we know it’s coming. We also know it’ll be targeting current-gen only platforms with 505 publishing the console versions and Remedy handling PC.

Rami and Raffi Galante, co-CEOs of Digital Bros Group/505 Games, stated:

“Control is the biggest investment 505 Games has ever made, so it has a special place in our hearts. We are grateful to the whole player community that has made Control such a long-lasting and loved game, and are even more excited to bring out Control 2.”

The announcement shared that the initial development budget for Control 2 is €50 million. Tero Virtala, CEO of Remedy, said:

“I’m now proud to confirm that the bigger-budget Control game, also known as Codename Heron, is Control 2, a full-blown sequel to our award-winning game Control.”

Remedy’s next game, Alan Wake 2, might give us a peek at what to expect from the sequel to Control. The two share the same universe, and we’d be shocked if the Bureau of Control didn’t somehow make an appearance during Alan’s next adventure.