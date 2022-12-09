More Elden Ring DLC Confirmed by Miyazaki at TGA 2022

More Elden Ring DLC is coming, according to director Hidetaka Miyazaki. While accepting the Game of the Year award at The Game Awards 2022, he explained that FromSoftware has “several” things planned for Elden Ring. We can only assume that means story DLC is coming, just like it did with Dark Souls 1-3.

More Elden Ring DLC to coming, but no details yet

While fans have speculated that more Elden Ring DLC is coming, it was seemingly confirmed at The Game Awards. When accepting GOTY, Miyazaki stated:

“I know this might not be the right thing to say on the occasion of receiving the GOTY award, but I have made up my mind even more interesting games than [Elden Ring]. As for Elden Ring, we still have several more things we want to do, and getting this GOTY award really encourages us.”

While Miyazaki could be referring to smaller content drops like the colosseum update, it seems unthinkable that the studio wouldn’t create at least one major DLC for such a popular game. But, unfortunately, he didn’t go into detail about what he meant by “several more things.”

Fortunately, even if Elden Ring doesn’t get DLC, we have some FromSoftware goodness to look forward to in 2023. Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon will be dropping next year.