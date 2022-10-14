God of War: Blades of Chaos Unlock Location

The Blades of Chaos were Kratos’ signature weapon in past God of War games, but when you start the latest game, they’re nowhere in sight. The Leviathan Axe is plenty cool, but there’s plenty of fans who want Kratos to wield the Blades of Chaos once again. Below we’ll tell you whether or not the Blades of Chaos are in the God of War PS4 game, and if so how you can get them.

How to Get the Blades of Chaos in God of War

Kratos isn’t a huge fan of bringing up his past as a Greek god, and he put away the Blades of Chaos when he journeyed to Midgard and began a new life. For the first half of God of War, Kratos’ primary offensive weapon is the Leviathan Axe, which he inherits from his recently deceased wife.

However, at one point in the game, Atreus falls sick. The boy is afflicted with an illness that manifests when he exerts himself too far. Kratos takes him to Freya’s house with the hope that she can help revive him, but she can’t do it by herself. Kratos needs to travel to Helheim and return with the heart of the bridgekeeper there.

Freya warns Kratos that the Leviathan Axe’s frost powers will not affect those in Helheim and that he must arm himself with another weapon if he wishes to stay alive there. Luckily, Kratos didn’t throw away the Blades of Chaos; he just put them aside.

You have to return to Kratos’ house from the beginning of God of War. There he’ll reach into the crawlspace where Atreus hid from Baldur and unwrap the Blades of Chaos that have been hidden there the whole time. After that, you’ll be able to switch to and use the Blades of Chaos at will.

The Blades of Chaos have a skill tree and the ability to equip light and runic attacks, equip handles, and be upgraded just like the Leviathan Axe. Getting this new weapon opens up a whole other branch of skills and tactics for Kratos to use. Between the blades and your ax, no enemy in the game can stand up for long.