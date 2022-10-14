God of War Muspelheim Cipher Locations: How to Unlock Muspelheim Travel Rune

To unlock Muspelheim in God of War, you have to collect Cipher Pieces. Once you collect four Muspelheim Cipher Pieces, you’ll get the Muspelheim Travel Rune which you can take to Tyr’s Temple to unlock that realm. However, God of War isn’t just going to put the location for each piece on your map for you. You’ll need to get out there and search if you want to unlock Muspelheim.

God of War Muspelheim Cipher Locations

There are seven Muspelheim ciphers you can find in God of War.

More than likely this will be the first Cipher you run into in God of War. As you’re heading to The Mountain as part of the main story, you’ll pass through a ruined tower connected to Tyr’s Temple by a bridge. After you enter the tower, you’ll take a right and head down a corridor (where you’ll also be introduced to the green gas dispensers) until you reach a cave.

You’ll come to a chasm, and you’ll have to drop down to be able to climb up to the other side. At the bottom of the gorge, you’ll see a chest with a gas dispenser nearby. Freeze the dispenser and open the chest to get a Muspelheim Cipher Piece.

2. Cliffs of the Raven

Southeast of Tyr’s Temple you’ll find the Cliffs of the Raven. You’ll know you’re in the right place when you see the dead giant on the ground. Keep going around the giant, and you’ll see a hole in the cliff face covered with boards. Break the boards by throwing your ax through them, and you can send Atreus through to explore.

Atreus will end up on the ledge with the chain on top of it. Head over to him, and he’ll drop the chain down so Kratos can climb up. When you reach the top of the ledge, you’ll see a chest with another cipher piece inside.

3. Forgotten Caverns

You won’t be able to reach this cipher in God of War until you’ve gotten far enough in the story that the waters have receded a second time. Once they have, you can head northwest of Tyr’s Temple to find the Forgotten Caverns.

Once you’ve made it to the Forgotten Caverns, it’s easy to get the cipher. Head right from where you dock your boat and climb up the chain. On the top of the ledge to your left, you’ll see the chest containing the Muspelheim Cipher Fragment.

4. Witch’s Cave

You’ll pass this chest during the early part of your game, even before you reach the Lake of Nine. However, until you visit Alfheim and obtain the Shock Arrows, the area where this chest is will be inaccessible to you.

Once you do get back from Alfheim, though, you can head back to the Witch’s Cave and enter a few areas that you couldn’t during your first trip through. Take the elevator up from the boat dock, and to the right, you’ll see World Tree Sap blocking a passage. Hit it with a Shock Arrow and proceed past it. A bit down the corridor on the left you’ll see the chest containing the Muspelheim Cipher Piece.

5. The Mountain Summit

After you meet Mimir in God of War, you can head down a set of steps that lead toward a Mystic Gateway. A little past that on the left is a chest containing another Muspelheim Ciper.

6. Alfheim

Once you get the travel rune for Alfheim from Freya in God of War, you can travel to the new realm. You won’t have to go too far to find this cipher piece. Exit Tyr’s Temple and cross the bridge, taking out Dark Elves as you go. When you reach the end of the bridge and are back on solid ground you can go right at the fork to find this chest.

7. Muspelheim Tower

To get to this chest, the water must have lowered a second time. After that event occurs, row over to the small passage behind Lookout Tower. You should be able to find a set of handholds you can climb to reach the top.

Once at the top of Lookout Tower, you’ll find a zip line that lets you get to the area behind Muspelheim Tower. There are a few enemies there you’ll have to defeat. After they’re downed, climb the nearby boards to find a chest containing a cipher.

Use the Muspelheim Travel Rune to Unlock Muspelheim in God of War

After you collect your fourth cipher piece in God of War, Atreus will learn how to read Muspel language runes, and you’ll gain the Muspelheim Travel Rune. You can now proceed to Muspelheim at your convenience via the travel room at Tyr’s Temple. Just approach the mechanism used to switch realms and Kratos will automatically unlock Muspelheim.