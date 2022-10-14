God of War The Stranger: Who is the First Boss?

Who is The Stranger in God of War? This is the question you’re probably asking after playing through the intro of Kratos’ latest journey. You’re barely learning the controls when you’re attacked by the first boss: the stranger. He’s covered in runic tattoos, and he obviously knows who Kratos is even though we haven’t seen him in any previous God of War games.

We’ll tell you below who the stranger is, but be warned. The identity and relationship of the first boss with Kratos and other characters in the game is a big story arc. By reading past the warning below, you’ll learn who the stranger is in God of War, including his name, and how he fits into the story.

Who is the Stranger in God of War?

A big hint to the stranger’s identity in God of War is that no matter how much you beat him, he just won’t stay down. The Norse gods aren’t omnipotent, and the thrashing Kratos give the stranger is absolutely brutal. Yet, the stranger shrugs it off as if it were nothing, and it takes Kratos splitting the earth with his body before he finally retreats.

The one god in Norse mythology that was (practically) impervious to physical harm was Baldur, and that’s who the Stranger is. In classical Norse mythology, Baldur is portrayed as the god of light and joy. However, in God of War, he is anything but light and joyful.

Baldur is the son of Odin and Freya, and he is nominally the bad guy of God of War. However, he’s not the top dog of Asgard, and both Thor and Odin hold more power over the realms than he does.

Baldur’s tale is mostly a tragic one, and part of his rage comes as a direct result of his powers. When he was made invincible to all physical harm, it took away his ability to feel anything. Since his mother Freya was the one to cast the spell on him, he feels nothing but rage towards her and frustration at his inability to experience any form of pleasure.

Throughout your journey, Baldur will attempt time and time again to take down Kratos and Artemus. Though it seems like at first he’s working under orders from Odin; later it’s his rage that drives him to attack you again and again. The rest we’ll let you find out on your own.