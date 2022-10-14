God of War Smoldering Ember Location: How to farm

As you advance towards or at the endgame, you will find yourself wondering where to get Smoldering Ember in God of War. This crafting material is one of the most valuable and hardest to find in the game so it will take some effort and patience on your part in order to do so.

However, finding where to get Smoldering Ember location in God of War is totally worth it for the armor that you can craft it with. Finding it, though, is much easier said than actually done. That’s where we come in. Here’s how to best farm for Smoldering Ember in the game.

Where to Get Smoldering Ember in God of War

As for where to get Smoldering Embers in God of War, you will need to travel from Midgard to another realm entirely. Being that this is a fiery crafting material, it is only fitting that it is only found in the fiery realm of Muspelheim. This realm is essentially the optional arena mode for the game. If you need help getting there, check out this guide.

It is not only a great place for completionists and players who love a good challenge, but it is the location to get Smoldering Embers. However, just knowing that it is located there isn’t enough. We’re going to break down exactly what you need to do in order to farm for the most materials.

In the Muspelheim Arena, there are six different Arena trials, each with a normal and hard mode except the Valkyrie one. Complete all of these and you will unlock one more trial for each. Completing any of these are where to get Smoldering Ember God of War material, though, the amount is limited.

However, completing all of those challenges will unlock the Surtr’s Hidden Trials, which can be repeated over and over for a significant number of Smoldering Embers. Good luck!