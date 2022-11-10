Warzone 2 Rebirth Island: Will It Have a Small Map?

A Call of Duty: Warzone 2 small map like Rebirth Island would no doubt be welcomed by the community. While a huge map can be impressive and you can cram a huge number of players into it for epic-scale warfare, some users prefer the more intimate engagements found on smaller maps. Can players expect a small map to be added to Call of Duty: Warzone 2? Here’s the need-to-know info.

Will Rebirth be in Warzone 2?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is expected to have a smaller map that is like Rebirth Island, but there hasn’t yet been any official confirmation.

With Rebirth Island being a fan-favorite battle royale map, it would make sense for Warzone 2 to try and satisfy fans with its own smaller map.

This post will be updated with any new information, whether through official announcements or credible leaks.

