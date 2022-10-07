Berserk Chapter 370 Release Date: When Will the Next Part be Published?

The Berserk Chapter 370 release date is October 14, 2022. It’ll be in issue 20 of Young Animal, the manga magazine that has carried the series since 1992. It should be available on English sources shortly after that.

When is Berserk Chapter 370 coming out in English?

Of course, no one who’s reading this wants to know when Berserk Chapter 370 is coming out in Japan. Unfortunately, the English release date is sketchy right now. Dark Horse is the official publisher in the US, and it releases by the volume, not the chapter.

The next volume that’ll be released in English is #41 on November 2, 2022. Unfortunately, it only gathers chapters 358-364. These only come out around once a year (when the series is being published regularly). So, fans will likely have to wait until volume 42 comes out sometime in late 2023 to read chapter 370.

Of course, that’s for those who want a strictly legal way to read the manga. We can’t condone alternate methods of acquiring content, but others don’t have those restrictions. You’ll find many English-speaking fans discussing the new chapter on social media within a day or so of its Japanese release. It might be worth looking into how they acquired it.