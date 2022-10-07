What Does Slay Mean on TikTok?

The meaning of “slay” on TikTok is equivalent to the expression that someone is “killing it.” Typically, it’s used in reference to women or members of the LGBTQ+ community when talking about fashion or attitude. So, when someone is “slaying” it or being encouraged to “slay queen,” it’s saying someone looks good and carries themselves with a fierce attitude.

Why do people say “slay” on TikTok?

While the above definition of slay is informal, it’s passed into common vernacular in the past decade or so. Slaying usually means to kill something, but it also came to be known as making someone laugh uproariously around the 1920s, according to dictionary.com.

Using the word slay to mean fashionable saw its origins in drag culture and was popularized by RuPaul’s Drag Race. Since that show premiered in 2009, LGBTQ+ culture has entered the mainstream, and many slang terms from that community have become part of everyday speech.

Some have said that using slay outside of the Black, Latin, or queer communities is appropriation, so be mindful of that when using it. However, the word has its origins in Germanic languages, so some would argue that the opposite is true. Regardless, it’s become a common expression and one you can expect to hear on and off TikTok for years to come.

[Featured Image: Getty Images]