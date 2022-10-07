How Long Does Overwatch 2 Account Merge Take?

For those who played the first game, the Overwatch 2 Account Merge process is a necessary step to ensure that all previously earned and purchased characters, skins, and other cosmetics successfully make their way across to the new game. Unfortunately, it can take quite a long time which can frustrate players who see the constant “Account Merge In Queue” message. Thankfully, we at GR have also experienced the wait times and can provide info on how long the Overwatch 2 Account Merge takes to complete.

How long does the Overwatch 2 Account Merge take to complete?

The Overwatch 2 Account Merge takes around six hours.

During launch week, when the largest amount of players are trying to merge their accounts, the average time taken for the Account Merge to complete is six hours.

As we move further away from launch and there are fewer people in the queue, the process should take a lot less time.

Can I play Overwatch 2 while my Account Merge is “In Queue”?

Users can play Overwatch 2 while their Account Merge is “In Queue.” Once the merge is complete, all progress should be merged together.

