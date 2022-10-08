Uzaki-chan Wants To Hang Out Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

Following the huge success of its debut season, Uzaki-chan Wants To Hang Out! has made a triumphant return for season 2. Now that we are two episodes deep into the new season, fans are wondering exactly when they will be able to watch the show’s next installment on anime streaming platform Crunchyroll. Here is when you will be able to watch episode 3.

Uzaki-chan Wants To Hang Out season 2 episode 3 will be available on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The local time at which you will be able to watch the next edition of the show depends entirely on where you are in the world. With that in mind, here is the release time in various time zones across the globe:

7:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

8:30 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time

9:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time

3:30 p.m. British Summer Time

4:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time

8:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time

University student Shinichi Sakurai is an introvert, and prefers spending time alone. Uncaring of what others think, his world is turned upside down when Hana Uzaki makes it her mission to make him more social. Having conceded that they are friends, will their relationship now go to the next level in season 2? It certainly seems that way if the trailer above is anything to go by, as Shinichi admits to sharing an “intimate moment” with his friend. Will they be able to maintain a close relationship as the series goes on? That’s something still to be confirmed.

Uzaki-chan season 2 will have 13 episodes in total, which means that the series is going to run until December 2022. Exactly where it goes from there remains to be seen, but if it continues to rise in popularity, there could be even more wholesome content to come.