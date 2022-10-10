iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max Wallpaper: Resolution and Ratio Requirements

By Jason Faulkner

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max come with a slightly changed resolution, meaning all your old wallpapers will be slightly off. Fortunately, the difference isn’t huge this time, so you can fudge the few pixels needed to make iPhone 13 Pro wallpapers fit on the new models.

What resolution does an iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max wallpaper need to be?

The wallpaper resolutions for Apple’s latest phones are:

  • iPhone 14 Pro: 1179x2556px (19.5:9 ratio)
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max: 1290x2796px (19.5:9 ratio)

You should strive for images to be as close to 460 PPI as possible, as that’s the density for the displays on both models.

By comparison, last year’s models are only a pinch smaller:

  • iPhone 13 Pro: 2532x1170px (19.5:9 ratio)
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max: 2778x1284px (19.5:9 ratio)

The biggest thing to watch out for is the change from the notch to the dynamic island. The slightly different placement might affect some pictures. However, it’s too small to be noticed with most.

Of course, Apple also releases exclusive wallpapers for each phone, and this year is no different. These can be downloaded on any iPhone and can be found through this helpful article from 9to5 Mac. This batch also includes the Pro-exclusive wallpapers that are tuned for the phone’s new always-on display.

Jason Faulkner
Jason Faulkner is the Senior Editor of GameRevolution.com, previously serving as co-Editor-in-Chief at G4@Syfygames and Gaming Editor at Mic. On a typical day, you can find him working desperately trying to get late-1990s/early-2000s PC games working at 4K and 16:9 ratio without crashing.

