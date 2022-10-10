Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Release Date: Early Access Start Time

Unlike previous years, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign release date is earlier than the multiplayer portion of the game. With multiple release dates to keep track of, it can be challenging to work out when exactly each part of the game is launching. Here’s when the Modern Warfare 2 early access start time takes place.

The Modern Warfare 2 campaign release date is October 20.

With the full game launching on October 28, early access players will get up to eight days to play through the campaign and be ready for the big multiplayer launch.

When October 28 rolls around, both campaign and multiplayer will become available to all players, whether they have early access or not. Warzone 2.0, however, will remain locked.

What time does Modern Warfare 2 early access start?

Modern Warfare 2 early access is expected to begin at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT/6 PM BST on October 20.

This launch time is based on the trend set by previous Call of Duty updates, betas, and digital launches. However, if Activision does clarify when exactly players can get online and start playing the campaign, this post will be updated with the latest information.

