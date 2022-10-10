Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 7 Release Date and Time on Adult Swim

It’s hard to believe that we’re already six episodes deep into Rick and Morty season 6. With all of the hilarious hijinks that the beloved cast of mischievous characters have been getting up to, fans are wondering exactly when they will be able to tune in for the next installment. Sadly, there has been an unexpected delay for the rest of season 6. Here is when you will be able to watch episode 7 of the sixth season on Adult Swim.

Image: Adult Swim

Rick and Morty season 6 episode 7 will be released on Sunday, November 20, 2022. The time at which the episode will be available varies depending on where you live. Those in the US will be able to watch on Adult Swim at 8 p.m. PT, or 11 p.m. ET, while audiences in the UK are expected to be able to catch episode 7 on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 4 a.m. BST through the Channel 4 streaming platform All4.

Season 6 of Rick and Morty has been confirmed to total 10 episodes, equalling all of those that came before it except for season 1, which consisted of 11 episodes. Episode 7 looks to contain more chaos than perhaps ever before, as Rick claims to have fixed portal travel, all while the family welcome the news of Summer’s pregnancy on her 18th birthday. There’s also a robot invasion in the home, Morty’s attempted use of his newfound abs to protect his loved ones, and probably a lot more unexpected drama.

Rick and Morty season 6 release schedule

Episode 7 – November 20, 2022

Episode 8 – November 27, 2022

Episode 9 – December 4, 2022

Episode 10 – December 11, 2022

There are just four episodes to go until season 6 wraps up, but Rick and Morty fans can rest assured that this won’t be the end for the series. It’s already been confirmed for a comeback, with season 7 already in development.