SPY x FAMILY Part 2 Episode 3 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

SPY x FAMILY Part 2 is making waves since its debut, and now fans are wondering when they will be able to watch the third episode in the new season. After a dramatic first two episodes in Part 2, it’s easy to see why there’s such a thirst for information on the next installment. Here is when you can watch episode 3 on Crunchyroll with English subs in the US, the UK, and around the world.

SPY x FAMILY Part 2 episode 3 will be available on Saturday, October 15, 2022. It will be released on Crunchyroll after making its original Japenese broadcast debut. Depending on where you live in the world, the local time at which the episode will be available will differ. Here are the release times for the next episode in different time zones across the globe:

8:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

9:30 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time

10:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time

4:30 p.m. British Summer Time

5:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time

9:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time

With the addition of a new Foiger family member, in the form of an adorable and talented dog, SPY x FAMILY Part 2 continues to impress thanks to its slick storytelling and stunning portrayal of espionage. The dog, which is called Bond, has already shown his worth, using his powers of precognition to save the life of a young boy. This immediately bonds the pup – excuse the pun – to telepathic Anya, as the two can communicate on a deeper level.

SPY x FAMILY Part 2 will be made up of 13 episodes. World peace is on the line, so audiences should expect plenty of chaos and drama as the series drives forward from Loid, Yor, Anya, and Bond.