Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Episode 3 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury is enjoying a hot reception following its debut on Crunchyroll. Bringing Gundam fans an entirely new continuity that takes place in Ad Stella (A.S.) 122, audiences are wondering exactly when they will be able to tune in for the third installment. Here is when you will be able to watch episode 3 with English subs on the anime streaming platform.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Witch From Mercury episode 3 will be released on Sunday, October 16, 2022. The release time will vary depending on your location. Here is when the episode will drop in different time zones around the world:

2:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

3:30 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time

04:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time

10:30 a.m. British Summer Time

11:30 a.m. Central European Summer Time

3:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time

The show centers around a young female pilot called Suletta Mercury, who serves as the pilot for the series’ main Gunda, Aerial. With themes of political corruption, revenge, and the dangers of new and emerging technology serving as a backdrop for the story, the show is a must-see for those who have enjoyed everything Gundam has had to offer to-date. It’s also the first Gundam anime series in seven years, so it has been a long time coming.

We now know that Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury will be released as two cours with a whopping total of 25 episodes. There will be a break between the two cours, with the second set to begin in April 2023 as part of the spring anime season. Fortunately, after seven years of waiting for a new Gundam series, a few months to wait for the second cour doesn’t seem too long in comparison.