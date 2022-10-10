Why Is My Guardian Tales Coupon Code Not Working?

It can be confusing why a Guardian Tales coupon code doesn’t work, considering that the game has been live since July 2020 in the States. Getting bonus experience, gems, gold, and stamina for free is great, especially for new players jumping into the game for the first time. So far, Guardian Tales has been a surprise hit with Kong Studios and publisher Kakao Games, and is primarily available for Android and iOS. But its recent release on Nintendo Switch on October 4, 2022, after a quiet delay, has brought many new players into the fold.

Guardian Tales coupon code not working fix

Here are a few possible reasons why your coupon code is returning an error:

Make sure your coupon code isn’t already expired. In the past, codes have been active for around a month, so many coupon codes you might find online could already be expired. Check your coupon code for the right letter and number combination. Verify that you entered the code for the correct account and server information. Some coupon codes only work in specific regions; in particular, some only work in Asia territories. Other times, you may need to wait before a code becomes active on global servers, especially if it’s a new code.

For more guides, here’s how to fix the Overwatch 2 ‘Client Requested Disconnect’ error, and freezing fixes for the game if you have an Intel Core i3 computer.