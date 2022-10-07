How To Fix Overwatch 2 ‘Client Requested Disconnect’ Error

The Overwatch 2 “Client requested disconnect” error can be a real pain, booting players from the game on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Thankfully, there are some workarounds to help solve this problem. Here’s how to fix the Overwatch 2 “Client requested disconnect” error.

Overwatch 2 “Client requested disconnect” error fix

To fix the Overwatch 2 “Client requested disconnect” error, players must:

Reboot the game. If this is the first time that you’ve encountered the error, try a simple reboot.

Check your internet connection. Overwatch 2 requires a strong, consistent internet connection to work. Pause any downloads and uploads.

Check Overwatch 2’s Twitter account for news of any downtime. Since launch, the game has been hit with many network issues. The error could be appearing because of downtime for scheduled maintenance or unforeseen issues.

Check the known issues page for the problem. The developers at Blizzard list the errors that they are working on and whether there are any fixes in the works.



Failing all of the above, the next best step is to contact Blizzard support here.

For other Overwatch 2 guides, check out this explainer on how long that pesky “Account Merge” process can take. This guide reveals the best graphics settings for the PC version.