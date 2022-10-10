Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus New Releases This Week (October 10-16, 2022)

Those who are looking for something new to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus this week are in luck. Between October 10, 2022, and October 16, 2022, each of the streaming services have got a lot to offer in the way of new releases. There’s the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale hitting Disney Plus, with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 also reaching its conclusion over on Prime Video. Then on Netflix, we have new thriller series The Watcher, from Ryan Murphy, making its debut. Here’s everything you can expect to see over the next seven days.

New Netflix releases this week (October 10-16, 2022)

Jennifer Coolidge as Karen Calhoun in episode 103 of The Watcher. / Image: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Spirit Rangers – October 10

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever – October 11

Island of the Sea Wolves – October 11

Belascoarán, PI – October 12

Someone Borrowed – October 13

exception – October 13

The Watcher – October 13

The Playlist – October 13

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal – October 13

Everything Calls for Salvation – October 14

The Curse of Bridge Hollow – October 14

Take 1 – October 14

Holy Family – October 14

New Amazon Prime Video releases this week (October 10-16, 2022)

Markella Kavenagh (Elanor ‘Nori’ Brandyfoot), Lenny Henry (Sadoc Burrows), in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. / Image: Amazon Studios/Prime Video

Family Camp – October 11

The Northman – October 11

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 8 (Season 1 finale) – October 14

New Disney Plus releases this week (October 10-16, 2022)

Tatiana Maslany stars as Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law / Image: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus