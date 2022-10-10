Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus New Releases This Week (October 10-16, 2022)

Those who are looking for something new to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus this week are in luck. Between October 10, 2022, and October 16, 2022, each of the streaming services have got a lot to offer in the way of new releases. There’s the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale hitting Disney Plus, with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 also reaching its conclusion over on Prime Video. Then on Netflix, we have new thriller series The Watcher, from Ryan Murphy, making its debut. Here’s everything you can expect to see over the next seven days.
New Netflix releases this week (October 10-16, 2022)
- Spirit Rangers – October 10
- Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever – October 11
- Island of the Sea Wolves – October 11
- Belascoarán, PI – October 12
- Someone Borrowed – October 13
- exception – October 13
- The Watcher – October 13
- The Playlist – October 13
- Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal – October 13
- Everything Calls for Salvation – October 14
- The Curse of Bridge Hollow – October 14
- Take 1 – October 14
- Holy Family – October 14
New Amazon Prime Video releases this week (October 10-16, 2022)
- Family Camp – October 11
- The Northman – October 11
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 8 (Season 1 finale) – October 14
New Disney Plus releases this week (October 10-16, 2022)
- Dancing with the Stars Season 31, Episode 4 – October 10
- Andor Episode 6 – October 12
- Big City Greens Season 3, 4 episodes – October 12
- Big Shot Season 2 – October 12
- Sofia the First Seasons 1-4 – October 12
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2, Episode 3 – October 12
- Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion Season 1, 6 episodes – October 12
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 9 (Finale) – October 13
- Into The Woods (Sing-Along Version) – October 14
- The New Mutants – October 14