Battle Net ‘Scanning Game Files’ Loop Forever Fix on PC

The Battle.net “Scanning Game Files” loop error isn’t a new problem. Many Activision Blizzard games on PC have had variations of this issue, like the scan and repair loop error as well. Chances are that you’re facing this issue due to a Call of Duty game, be it Warzone, Cold War, or Modern Warfare 2, but it has been known to impact StarCraft and World of Warcraft too. Activision Blizzard has a few official responses on how to fix the error, but other users have found better ways to handle the issue, which we will detail below.
Battle.net scanning game files error solutions and workarounds
- First off, Activision Blizzard recommends that if you find yourself stuck in a Scan & Repair loop, or if the progress bar is stuck for some reason, the best and fastest solution is to uninstall and reinstall the game entirely.
- The publisher claims that this could be happening because your game data is corrupted. That said, doing this can take hours, considering the size of modern AAA games nowadays, and there’s no guarantee that this will work.
- It’s also possible that the Blizzard Battle.net App is corrupted. Not only will you then to re-install the app, but you’ll need to delete any folders for Battle.net, Blizzard, and/or Blizzard Entertainment before that happens.
- You may also want to create a new admin account on your computer and see if the Battle.net desktop app works there. If so, it could mean your old account is broken or corrupted.
- You can also attempt to delete data files for some games, like Call of Duty Warzone.
- By heading into the data folders, you can delete all of the data files that are 1 KB large. If you do this and then re-enter the app, it can force the game to finally update as intended.